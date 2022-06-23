Super Bowl Winner and ‘Man Caves’ Star Tony Siragusa Dies at 55

Martin Holmes
Tony Siragusa
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Tony Siragusa, who was part of the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2001 and co-hosted the TV series Man Caves, has died. He was 55.

The former NFL defensive tackle passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, as first shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. The Ravens later confirmed the news in a statement, though no details were provided regarding the cause of death.

Born on May 14, 1967, in Kenilworth, New Jersey, Siragusa began his career with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with Baltimore in 1997. Nicknamed “Goose,” he became part of what is considered among the greatest NFL defense squads of all time during his career with the Ravens.

After hanging up his boots, Siragusa worked for Fox Sports from 2003 to 2015, including almost a decade as a sideline analyst on the network’s NFL broadcasts. He also co-hosted the DIY Network’s home renovation series Man Caves, which aired over 130 episodes from 2007 to 2015.

He also took a turn at acting, appearing in a four-episode story-arc as Frankie Cortese on The Sopranos in 2004, Spike Lee’s 2002 movie 25th Hour, and an episode of the short-lived 2011 sports-comedy series Cubed.

“There was no one like Goose, a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know,” said former Ravens coach Brian Billick in a statement (via NFL.com). “We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

The news of Siragusa’s death came just hours after current Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson was found dead at the age of 26. According to the BBC, police officers responded to a home in north Baltimore on Tuesday and discovered Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. A cause of death was not given.

