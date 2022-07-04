‘Pictionary,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ & More Unscripted TV for Every Mood This Fall
We’ve got overheated reality antics, dark criminal doings, and everything in between. Find your perfect TV pick for any mood.
The Real Love Boat
Come aboard, singles — to find a first mate for life! The captain and crew on this Mediterranean voyage are ready to assist. Fall, CBS
Bachelor in Paradise
Fall is now bikini season: The lust-on-the-beach summer reality soap airs four sizzling hours weekly. Sept. 27, 8/7c, ABC
Pictionary
The luck-of-the-draw board game gets a TV version, with Jerry O’Connell hosting. Fall, syndicated
Below Deck Adventure
The inflatable slide won’t cut it. With this yachties-in-Norway spin-off, guests expect big adrenaline-rush activities. Fall, Bravo
The Jennifer Hudson Show
JHud has a Daytime Emmy, two Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. She’ll ace daytime talk! Sept. 12, syndicated
Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell to Co-Host 'The Real Love Boat'
Celebrity Jeopardy!
Answers! Questions! And now…stars (playing for charity)! The host is TBA. Sept. 25, 8/7c, ABC
iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas
The journalist leads a look at smartphone crime videos. Sept. 12, syndicated