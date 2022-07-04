‘Pictionary,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ & More Unscripted TV for Every Mood This Fall

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Pictionary Jerry O'Connell
Fall Preview
Courtesy of CBS

We’ve got overheated reality antics, dark criminal doings, and everything in between. Find your perfect TV pick for any mood.

The Real Love Boat

Come aboard, singles — to find a first mate for life! The captain and crew on this Mediterranean voyage are ready to assist. Fall, CBS

the real love boat

(Credit: PRINCESS CRUISE/CBS)

Bachelor in Paradise

Fall is now bikini season: The lust-on-the-beach summer reality soap airs four sizzling hours weekly. Sept. 27, 8/7c, ABC

Pictionary

The luck-of-the-draw board game gets a TV version, with Jerry O’Connell hosting. Fall, syndicated

The Jennifer Hudson Show

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Below Deck Adventure

The inflatable slide won’t cut it. With this yachties-in-Norway spin-off, guests expect big adrenaline-rush activities. Fall, Bravo

 

The Jennifer Hudson Show

JHud has a Daytime Emmy, two Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. She’ll ace daytime talk! Sept. 12, syndicated

Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell to Co-Host 'The Real Love Boat'See Also

Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell to Co-Host 'The Real Love Boat'

New CBS dating reality series premieres on October 5.

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Answers! Questions! And now…stars (playing for charity)! The host is TBA. Sept. 25, 8/7c, ABC

 

iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas

The journalist leads a look at smartphone crime videos. Sept. 12, syndicated

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

Below Deck - Bravo

Below Deck where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise

Below Deck

Celebrity Jeopardy!

iCrime With Elizabeth Vargas

Pictionary

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Real Love Boat