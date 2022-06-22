‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek: Bart and Nora Lose Track of a Loved One (VIDEO)

The good news is, Oculus goggles will finally look cool. Bad news? Not until 2049.

At least that is what we learn in the first half of The Flash‘s two-part season finale. In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, “Negative, Part 1,” which opens the hour, we see Speedster spawn Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) gearing up to get their gaming on in bright and sunny 2049. Like these squabbling siblings have often been, they’re immediately at odds over who gets to be whom in the meta thunderdome.

The fun is interrupted by a video call from Momma Iris (Candice Patton), who pops in from the current timeline with an assignment for Nora. At first, it’s holographically, and then, boom, she’s right there in the flesh. But as Bart points out, the twice-Pulitzered WestAllen is looking way too young to be in their advanced timeline (although let’s be real, Patton is still gonna be luminous in 27 years). So is this glitch another symptom of her time sickness? Or is something more sinister at play?

We’re not gonna spoil that, but we can suggest that you come back to TV Insider after tonight’s episode for a chat with a certain someone with a history of causing problems in Central City. Maybe they will shed some light on what is going on and if Iris’ unexpected situation can be reversed in the second half of the finale.