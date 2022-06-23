‘Walker’ Finale, ‘Trek’ Bedtime Story, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ Remembering Menudo

The CW’s Walker does some soul-searching in its Season 2 finale. In a fanciful episode, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew becomes trapped in a fairy tale, costumes and all. Beavis and Butt-head go into space in their first screen appearance in more than a decade. A four-part HBO Max documentary follows the rise and fall of Latin-American boy band Menudo.

Walker

Season Finale 8/7c

Having inspired a Western prequel (Walker Independence) that will join Walker on Thursdays in the fall, the Texas Ranger reboot wraps its second season with Cordell (Jared Padalecki) revisiting a dark, secret part of his past. Not by choice, but once family foe Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall) drops a bombshell on her daughter, Geri (Odette Annable), Walker is sent down memory lane.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The usually steadfast crew of the Enterprise lets their hair down, and then some, as they find themselves trapped in a mythical fairy tale in the spinoff’s most fanciful episode yet. Watching Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) camp it up as a cowardly chamberlain, and Spock (Ethan Peck) go dark as a duplicitous wizard is as much fun as it sounds—but there’s a serious reason why they’ve all become prisoners of an alien consciousness, and it has something to do with the fact that they’re living out the bedtime story Doc M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) has been reading to his ailing daughter, Rukiya (Sage Arrindell).

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe

Movie Premiere

The chortling MTV idiots find ways to wreak havoc beyond Earth’s borders in a movie that marks their first screen appearance in more than 10 years. When the decrepit duo is sentenced to space camp, B&B end up joining a space shuttle mission, being left for dead and plunging through a black hole (heh heh, they said “hole”) to end up back home in 2022, where the surprises include intelligent doppelgangers from a parallel universe.

Menudo: Forever Young

Documentary Premiere

A four-part documentary charts the rise and fall of the ever-changing Latin American boy band that made teen idols of future superstars including Ricky Martin in the 1970s and ’80s. Menudo was catnip to young fans throughout their world tours, the stuff of magazine covers. But behind the music, allegations of abuse and exploitation surrounding band manager Edgardo Diaz led to their demise as their fortunes declined in the 1990s.

