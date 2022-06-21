‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Believe Buzzy Cohen Will Return as Host After Cryptic Tweet

Former Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen has caused quite the buzz with a cryptic tweet that has fans convinced he will be returning to host the long-running game show.

Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy‘s greatest of all-time Ken Jennings have been sharing hosting duties ever since producer Mike Richards was dropped from the position last year. However, based on some recent tweets, it appears that Cohen might just be coming aboard to host the Celebrity Jeopardy! primetime specials.

The speculation started last week after the Jeopardy! fan account BuzzerBlog tweeted, “100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here. If that was still a thing I feel like the many press releases talking about Celebrity Jeopardy would have mentioned her by now.”

Cohen, who was the Grand Champion of the 2017 Tournament of Champions, replied to the tweet with a GIF of Yoda saying, “No, there is another.”

This, of course, got fans super excited.

“BUZZY IS THIS AN ANNOUNCEMENT?” exclaimed one Twitter user. “Don’t tease us you menace!!!!” added another.

don’t tease us you menace!!!! — nik (@nikkisofiaa) June 17, 2022

The music industry executive continued to stir up excitement on Saturday, June 18, when he tweeted about working on an “unannounced project.” The Chase star wrote, “Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd – cannot wait to get this thing going!!!”

Again, Jeopardy! fans were all over the tweet. “What ARE you up to Buzzy?Just watched my dvr’d Chase & you’re once again noticeably absent. Hmm…” replied one viewer. “I KNEW IT,” said another.

What ARE you up to Buzzy? Just watched my dvr’d Chase & you’re once again noticeably absent. Hmm… — Kellie E Cook (@KellieECook1) June 18, 2022

Cohen previously guest hosted Jeopardy! for the 2021 Tournament of Champions following host Alex Trebek’s death.

