How to Watch ‘Love Island’ UK Season 8 in the US

The original Love Island has kicked off Season 8 in the U.K.. Luckily for American viewers, it won’t be much longer until they can watch the reality dating series in the U.S. Hulu has once again picked the series up for U.S. viewing, making it the go-to streaming home for the ITV series, not to be confused with the new Love Island USA debuting on Peacock this July.

Love Island Season 8 began June 6 on ITV2. The series follows a group of singles who shack up in a tropical villa in the search of love. Getting into a relationship is key in the series, as being single can get you eliminated from the villa in Mallorca, Spain. And with a £50,000 cash prize at stake, no one wants to be booted off. The series features its own twists and turns via “bombshells” meant to throw players for a loop. And in the end, only one couple can win.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island Season 7. And so far in Season 8, Jay and Remi have been catching peoples’ eyes. Fans in the U.S. can catch up on the series when it debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21. After June 21, new episodes will debut daily from Tuesday to Saturday, and the “Unseen Bits” and “Aftersun” recaps will come out on Saturdays. There’s about a two-week lag between when the episodes air in the U.K. and when they debut on Hulu.

Love Island has been narrated by Iain Stirling since Season 1 and Laura Whitmore (Sterling’s wife) has been hosting for three years. Stirling will take on narrating duties for Peacock’s Love Island USA, debuting Tuesday, July 19. And the streamer promises it will be “even steamier” than its predecessor.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said in a statement. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humor, irreverence, and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

Love Island: USA films on the California coast. New episodes will drop six days a week starting July 19. The first two seasons of the American iteration aired on CBS. Those two seasons are available for streaming on Hulu and Paramount+.

Love Island: U.K., Season 8, U.S. Premiere, Tuesday, June 21, Hulu