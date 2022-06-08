‘Love Island: USA’ Sets Premiere Date on Peacock, Promises ‘Even Steamier’ Version

Good news for Love Island fans: There won’t be a long wait before Peacock‘s Love Island: USA debuts. The show will premiere Tuesday, July 19, the streaming service has announced. Episodes will drop six days a week following the premiere. And Peacock promises it will be an “even steamier” version of the reality dating series that previously appeared on CBS.

“Peacock Original Love Island, from ITV Entertainment, will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges,” the streaming service teases. “Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or ‘recouple’ with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.”

Love Island: USA will film on the California coast. Cast and schedule updates will be announced at a later date. And the former CBS Love Island account is now rebranded with Peacock’s logos. Fans can keep up with the series at @loveislandusa on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

The first two seasons of the series first aired on CBS and are available for streaming on Hulu and Paramount+. In February, Peacock announced it acquired Love Island: USA in a “highly competitive” bidding war and ordered two seasons.

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” ITV America CEO David George said in a statement at the time. “Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for Love Island because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”

With Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 set to premiere in Fall 2022, Love Island: USA could be primed to be one of the go-to reality dating shows this summer, though other networks and streaming services are also expanding their reality dating content.

ABC will premiere Season 19 of The Bachelorette on July 11 (check out Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s cast here), and Amazon Prime Video has two new reality dating shows premiering this summer. Betty Who hosts The One That Got Away, debuting June 24, and The AstroTwins host Cosmic Love, debuting in August.

The US version of Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, and Mike Espinosa serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

Love Island: USA, Premieres, Tuesday, July 19, Peacock