‘Cobra Kai’ Star Peyton List to Lead Paramount+ Drama ‘School Spirits’

Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols in Netflix hit Cobra Kai, has been cast in a leading role for Paramount+‘s young adult drama School Spirits.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, the eight-episode series follows a teen (List) trapped in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance with the help of other students stuck in limbo at their high school.

Pretty Little Liars executive producer Oliver Goldstick will serve as showrunner, with the graphic novel’s Trinrud sibling duo penning the script for the pilot. The Trinruds are also on board as exec producers alongside Goldstick. Max Winkler (American Horror Story) is set to direct the pilot.

List made her acting debut with the film 27 Dresses and soon became known for playing Holly Hills in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series. Her other roles include Emma on the Disney Channel series Jessie, a role she reprised in the spinoff series Bunk’d, and Laina Michaels in the YouTube Premium films The Thinning and The Thinning: New World Order.

However, List is currently best known for portraying Tori Nichols in Netflix’s popular karate drama Cobra Kai. She joined the series in a recurring role in Season 2 before being promoted to regular in Season 4. She will next be seen in Michael Maren’s comedy movie Shriver opposite Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson.

School Spirits comes from Awesomeness Live Action Studio, which focuses on budget-conscious young adult originals. The studio has previously developed To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Trinkets, and PEN15. The company’s executive VPs Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin will oversee production and development.

The School Spirits graphic novel is scheduled to be released in fall 2023.

School Spirits, TBA, Paramount+