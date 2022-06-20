‘The Chosen One’: Friends Call for Investigation into Netflix Stars’ Deaths

The friends of late actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who tragically died on Thursday, June 16, in a car crash in Mexico, are demanding a thorough investigation into alleged issues with the Netflix production.

Filming was temporarily suspended on Netflix’s The Chosen One last week when an automobile accident left Garduño Cruz and González Aguilar (known professionally as Paco Mufote) dead and four more cast/crew injured. Now, writer Rick Zazueta is pleading for authorities to investigate the incident as he claims that the cast had previously complained of logistical and transportation issues on the production.

“This is a plea for justice for these deaths,” Zazueta wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “This was no ordinary accident, the cast had been complaining openly about the logistical and transport issues faced in this production, calling it illogical, unreasonable, ignorant, and stupid.”

Zazueta went on to allege that the van transporting the crew was not fit for purpose, “worn out tires, noisy brakes, loose steering wheel, not all seat belts worked, easily identifiable signs of danger,” he wrote. “But, the show must go on, and the actors get wrapped up in the artform and want to work, and don’t get as many opportunities to work, so they take these gigs with big dreams of NETFLIX and the promise of a small paycheck.”

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of González Aguilar, spoke to the Daily Beast about the tragedy and also demanded action after hearing about Zazueta’s accusations.

“It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production,” she said. “I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn’t be an issue with providing the information.”

See Also Production Suspended on Netflix's 'The Chosen One' After Fatal Car Crash Cast and crew members were in transit to a local airport in Mexico when crash occurred.

Netflix has not yet commented on the allegations; Deadline reports that an investigation into the accident is ongoing. The four other crew members injured in the crash are said to be recovering and in good condition, according to Deadline.