Long swim the king. National Geographic‘s annual SharkFest is right around the corner, and leading up to its 10-year anniversary, the network has announced its programming slate. Kicking off July 10 on Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+, ESPN, and more, the broadcast event have nearly 30 hours of new programming and over 60 hours of enhanced content for viewers to sink their teeth into across four weeks.

The 2022 SharkFest programming features a “treasure trove of new original content that dives into details on over 15 different shark species and features footage from all over the world, including the Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica, Australia, Hawaii, South Africa, The Maldives, California, Massachusetts, Maine, Florida, and more,” Nat Geo teases.

For the first time ever, the programming extravaganza will be shared across Disney platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ABC, and ESPN, in addition to Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD, and Nat Geo MUNDO, offering a deep dive experience for new and existing viewers. The lineup also includes the ABC premiere of Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth — SharkFest’s highest-rated special — on July 13.

Check out the SharkFest 2022 trailer below.

Kid-friendly specials Camo Sharks and Maui Shark Mystery will air on Disney XD, and the best of SharkFest specials will be available for streaming on Hulu. ESPN is also taking part in the aquatic fun with the premiere of the species competition special, Game of Sharks and Great White vs. Tiger Shark. ABC OTV will premiere the “most jaw-dropping specials of the past 10 years” in July and August. And an all-new FAST Channel will have over 80 episodes available on the ABC app.

National Geographic has also partnered with Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS) to support diversity and inclusion in the shark sciences field and inspire future scientists.

Check out highlights from the 2022 SharkFest lineup below.

Camo Sharks

National Geographic — Premieres July 10 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 1 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 16 at 10/9c

Backyard Bull Sharks

National Geographic — Premieres July 10 at 11/10c

Nat Geo WILD — August 6 at 6/5c

Sharks vs. The World

National Geographic — Premieres July 11 at 7/6c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5 at 10/9c

When Sharks Attack (Six-Episode Series)

National Geographic — Premieres July 11 at 8/7c, with new episodes each night

Nat Geo WILD — August 1 at 7/6c

Sky Sharks

National Geographic — Premieres July 11 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 16 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 2 at 9/8c

Game of Sharks

ESPN — Premieres July 11 at 9/8c

National Geographic — July 15 at 10/9c

Maui Shark Mystery

National Geographic — Premieres July 11 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 17 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 2 at 10/9c

Great White vs. Tiger Shark

ESPN — Premieres July 11 at 10/9c

National Geographic — July 17 at 7/6c

Disney XD — July 31 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5 at 8/7c

Counting Jaws

National Geographic — Premieres July 12 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 31 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 3 at 9/8c

Shark Superpower

National Geographic — Premieres July 12, at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 17, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 1, at 10/9c

Shark Queens

National Geographic — Premieres July 13, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4, at 9/8c

Baby Sharks

National Geographic — Premieres July 13 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 24 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 7 at 8/7c

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth — 2021 Marquis Special

ABC — Network Premiere July 13 at 8/7c

National Geographic — July 21 at 10/9c

Croc That Ate Jaws Enhanced

National Geographic — Premieres July 14 at 7/6c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4 at 8/7c

Shark Side of the Moon

National Geographic — Premieres July 14 at 9/8c

Disney XD — July 30, at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5, at 6/5c

Sharks That Eat Everything

National Geographic — Premieres July 14, at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 4, at 10/9c

Planet Shark (Three-Episode Series)

National Geographic — Premieres July 16 at 8/7c

Jaws vs. Boats

National Geographic — Premieres July 17 at 8/7c

Disney XD — July 23 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 5 at 9/8c

Shark Attack Files (Eight-Episode Series)

National Geographic — Premieres July 18 with two episodes at 8/7c and 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 7 at 6/5c

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?

National Geographic — Premieres July 18 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 24 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — August 3 at 10/9c

Jaws Invasion

National Geographic — Premieres July 19 at 10/9c

Disney XD — July 30 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — August 6 at 7/6c