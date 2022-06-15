‘Tuca & Bertie’ Are Back for New Adventures in a Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Tuca & Bertie are back and facing new challenges in Adult Swim‘s first look at Season 3, which is set to arrive Sunday, July 10.

The animated comedy featuring the vocal talents of Tiffany Haddish as Tuca and Ali Wong as Bertie follows the bird girl besties as they navigate the ups and downs of adult life. The girls are making way for another confidently weird season full of new emotional and vegetative growths, per the new chapter’s logline.

Tuca is dating someone new, but will the relationship bear fruit? And Bertie has a new boss, but will they be sweet or salty? Only time will tell. And adding to the mix is Speckle (Steven Yeun) who is also going through some stuff.

“I can’t wait for everyone to catch up on all the latest calamity and soul-searching from these birds,” said series creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt. “Season 3 is packed with romance, chronic pain, ambition, large ducks, lustful trees, and hungry snakes!”

This season will feature the voices of big names like Justina Machado, Matthew Rhys, Nico Santos, and Janelle James, as well as guest stars Maria Bamford, Paget Brewster, Nicole Byer, Margaret Cho, Kether Donohue, Cole Escola, Victoria Moroles, Randall Park, and Paul F. Tompkins, among others.

Viewers are getting a peek at all the fun (and the star-studded lineup!) in the teaser, below. Before the third season arrives, you can catch up on Season 2 when it makes its HBO Max debut on Friday, June 24.

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, July 10, Midnight ET/PT, Adult Swim (next day on HBO Max)