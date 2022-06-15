‘The Upshaws’ Face Life’s Ups and Downs in Latest Season 2, Part 1 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Upshaws are back and tackling life’s ups and downs in the latest trailer for Season 2, Part 1 of the Netflix show.

Set to return Wednesday, June 29, The Upshaws follows family patriarch Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) who is a charming and well-intentioned mechanic doing his best to get by and care for those closest to him. Sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) doesn’t make it easy though as teased in the trailer, below.

“I’m sick of you all up in my life, you do it in my house, you come between me and Regina,” Bennie complains about Lucretia’s presence in his life alongside his family including his wife Regina (Kim Fields) and their kids.

“No, you treat Regina like s**t,” Lucretia counters, adding, “I make her stand up for herself.” Bennie can’t seem to argue with that as he says, “Well, we’re saying the same thing.” Joining them for this latest chapter in the netflix comedy are Bennie and Regina’s young daughters Aaliyah (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins) and Maya (Journey Christine), son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), and Bennie’s eldest from another relationship, Kelvin (Diamond Lyons).

Among some of the things viewers can look forward to from the season are new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes, and some hilarious family drama. Season 2, Part 1 includes eight all-new 30-minute episodes from creators and showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes.

The Upshaws is executive produced by Hicks, Sykes, Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner. Don’t miss the family’s efforts to make their life in Indiana work without the blueprints to do it when Season 2, Part 1 arrives on Netflix.

The Upshaws, Season 2, Part 1 Premiere, Wednesday, June 29, Netflix