‘Charmed’: What Would Have Happened in Season 5

The CW reboot of Charmed might have wrapped up its four-season run on Friday, June 10, but the show’s executive producers, Joey Falco and Jeffrey Lieber, have revealed where the story would have gone next.

“Even though this show has ended, these ladies’ journey doesn’t end,” Falco told TVLine. “They’re still fighting. We weren’t going to end with them sitting around a table reading stories to their grandkids like the original show did. The battle continues, which is where we want to leave the audience. They’re still out there fighting.”

One of those future stories would have seen Mel taking over the Blue Camellia magic club. “That’s probably the sweet spot between the Mel who was the angry activist at the beginning of the show and the Mel who found herself along the way,” said Liber. “That’s be the perfect place for her to be — in charge and trying to corral the various forces in the magical world.”

Leiber also suggested that Mel and Roxie’s relationship would continue, with them finding a way to wake Roxie from her seven-year slumber in Season 5. “I don’t think that relationship is over,” Falco added. “In some hypothetical future, they’d reconnect.”

Another relationship that would have lasted was that of Maggie and Jordan. “They’re the happily-ever-after relationship of the show,” Falco stated. “They absolutely would continue on, hopefully fighting the forces of evil in a less mentally destructive manner than they started this season.”

Season 5 would also have explored Kaela’s bisexuality, with Falco saying, “We also really wanted to explore that other side of Kaela next season. That was certainly the plan.”

One thing that wasn’t on the cards was the return of Macy, who was killed off in Season 3. “In almost every episode this season, the grief over Macy is mentioned and is still affecting [the sisters] emotionally,” said Falco. “She’s very much a part of this world, but it was also important to be able to move the trio forward story-wise.”

The biggest plan for Season 5 tied directly to the finale’s shocking cliffhanger, which saw Mel, Maggie, and Michaela discover a mysterious door that led them to Halliwell Manor, the home of the sisters from the original Charmed. This was set to be the beginning of a Charmed multiverse.

“There were going to be phone calls made about which cast members are available and who’s willing to do it,” Falco explained. “We had a very flexible plan based on [those logistics], but we never had those conversations because we weren’t going to have them until we got a pick-up. So we’ll never know who may or may not have made an appearance.”

Perhaps that is for the best, as not everybody was happy with the series cliffhanger. “So not right!! I dislike the reboot!! And I’m mad they put the OG house in the reboot!,” said one disgruntled Twitter user.

Others wished the show would have paid respect to the original sooner, with one fan writing, “I wish they would have had connections to the original throughout. At least have been set in San Fransciso too where they could have possibly met Wyatt, Or Chris or any of the now grown kids of Piper Phoebe and Paige.”

I wish they would have had connections to the original throughout. At least have been set in San Fransciso too where they could have possibly met Wyatt, Or Chris or any of the now grown kids of Piper Phoebe and Paige. That would have been so cool to see then work together — Mandy Hessong (@mrsmandyh08) June 11, 2022

Not everyone hated the reboot, however, as one fan wrote, “The new charmed was inclusive and more complex in the stories they told of its characters. I LOVE the OG charmed so much. But this is something for us who weren’t represented in the OG.”

Charmed, Fridays, 8/7c, The CW