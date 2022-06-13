Melissa McCarthy Gives Back, ‘Gentleman Jack’ Finale, ‘Digital Addiction’

In a new HGTV series, Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich surprise deserving do-gooders with home makeovers. HBO’s Gentleman Jack ends its second season with more conflict. A&E’s docuseries Digital Addiction, paired with Intervention, profiles tech junkies who need to take a break from their screens.

The Great Giveback

Series Premiere 9/8c

The Emmy-winning actress teams with her live-wire cousin Jenna for the network’s latest pay-it-forward home makeover series. Having been featured in a 2020 episode of the similarly themed Celebrity IOU, Melissa and Jenna surprise deserving recipients by getting hands-on with their impressive home renovations. The first “giveback” involves creating a nursery and overhauling a kitchen for combat veteran Katie, who’s expecting her first child with fiancée Lily.

Gentleman Jack

Season Finale 10/9c

In the Season 2 finale of the bracingly progressive period drama, set in 19th-century Yorkshire, the unconventional relationship of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) comes under attack when Ann is determined to divide her estate and share it with the woman she considers her wife. Walker’s enraged brother-in-law Captain Sutherland (Derek Riddell) wants to put a stop to this, arriving on the scene in an attempt to destroy Lister’s reputation.

Digital Addiction

Series Premiere 10/9c

A logical companion piece with Intervention (which begins its 24th season at 9/8), this new series explores our seemingly endless dependency with all manner of digital devices, apps and screens. Each week, two digital addicts are profiled, starting with Beth, a 53-year-old who values her dozens of devices more than her family, and 26-year-old Brandon, whose overuse of hookup apps could lead to danger. (And yes, as soon as you’ve finished reading this, you can put your device to sleep. It will be good for you.)

The Worst Person in the World

Movie Premiere

Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated (for original screenplay and international feature) film, completing his “Oslo trilogy,” is now available for streaming. Renate Reinsve stars in the offbeat romantic dark comedy as Julie, who juggles relationships with two very different men in her journey of self-discovery.

