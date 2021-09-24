There’s a new vulture hungry to acquire the Duttons’ Montana cattle ranch on Yellowstone: ruthless Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), CEO of Market Equities, the company that employs familiar schemer Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway).

“She’s a city slicker walking through fields of cowpats in designer heels and classy tailored suits. She looks out of place, but she’s terrifying,” says Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), a two-time Oscar nominee who didn’t recognize her reflection the first time she stepped into character. “She takes no prisoners, treats everyone badly–and is going to add another dimension to the huge cataclysmic drama that is the Duttons.”

If any of them are left! The bloody Season 3 finale ended with gunmen opening fire on patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and favorite son Kayce (Luke Grimes) and a bomb addressed to tough daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) going boom. “It was shocking, absolutely horrifying,” says Weaver, who binged all three seasons after she was cast.

She knows enemies of the Duttons haven’t fared so well either. “Caroline wouldn’t be surprised to have her life threatened,” Weaver says. “But she’s fearless and takes that in stride.” The Aussie actress herself is more cautious. “I used to love doing stunts, but you don’t see me on a horse!”

Yellowstone, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 7, 8/7c, Paramount Network

