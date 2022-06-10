Pearl Mackie & Jess Chanliau Join Keri Russell Netflix Series ‘The Diplomat’

The cast of the upcoming Netflix political thriller The Diplomat continues to expand as Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) and Jess Chanliau (Brave New World) have joined the Keri Russell-starring series.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Mackie and Chanliau will star in the eight-part drama in recurring roles. They join the previously announced Rufus Sewell (Old), Miguel Sandoval (Station 19), Nana Mensah (The Chair), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Celia Imrie (Better Things), Ali Ahn (The Other Two), Rory Kinnear (Years and Years), David Gyasi (Cloud Atlas), Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon), and Penny Downie (Back).

Created by Debora Cahn (Homeland), the series follows Kate Wyler (Russell), a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job amid an international crisis. Unfortunately, Wyler is unsuited for her new role and quickly finds that her position has severe implications for her marriage and political future. Production is now underway in the U.K.

Mackie, best known for playing Bill Potts in the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who, will play a character called Alysse. She most recently starred in the British crime drama television series The Long Call. Her previous credits include the British sitcom Friday Night Dinner as well as the films Greed and Horizon Line.

Chanliau, meanwhile, will star as a character named Ronnie. Her previous work includes the 2020 zombie thriller Inmate Zero, and more recently, she had a guest part in Peacock’s short-lived sci-fi drama series Brave New World.

Cahn serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project. Russell is also on board as an exec producer alongside Janice Williams (Pieces of Her). Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) will direct episodes one and two.

The Diplomat, TBA, Netflix