‘The Diplomat’: David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, & Rory Kinnear Join Netflix Thriller

Netflix has rounded out the cast of The Diplomat, as David Gyasi (Cloud Atlas), Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon), and Rory Kinnear (Years and Years) join Keri Russell (The Americans) in the political thriller series.

The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which also revealed that production is now underway in the U.K. Others joining the ensemble cast in recurring roles include Miguel Sandoval (Station 19), Nana Mensah (The Chair), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Celia Imrie (Better Things), and Penny Downie (Back).

Created by Debora Cahn (Homeland), the series follows Kate Wyler (Russell), a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job in the midst of an international crisis. Unfortunately, Wyler is unsuited for her new role and soon finds that her position has severe implications for her marriage and political future.

According to THR, Gyasi, Essandoh, and Kinnear will play the characters Dennison, Stuart, and Trowbridge, respectively. However, further details regarding their characters and their involvement in the plot are not known at this time.

Gyasi is best known for his roles in the movies Cloud Atlas and Interstellar. He also played the lead role of Lex Carnahan in The CW miniseries Containment. His other credits include the Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row, the BBC/Netflix miniseries Troy: Fall of a City, and the BBC drama The A Word.

Essandoh played Dr. Isidore Latham in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med and, more recently, Vernon Elliot in the Netflix cyberpunk series Altered Carbon. His other credits include the HBO period drama Vinyl, CBS military drama The Code, and the Netflix sci-fi series Away.

Kinnear, meanwhile, is perhaps best recognized for portraying Bill Tanner in the Daniel Craig-era James Bond films. He also played The Creature in the Showtime horror drama Penny Dreadful. His other credits include the BBC/HBO sci-fi drama Years and Years, the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror, and the BBC sitcom Quacks.

