‘General Hospital’: Cassandra James on Bringing Trans Representation to Daytime (VIDEO)

Visibility is everything for the LGBTQ community and in 2022 we’re seeing more of it in daytime, from The Young and the Restless‘s same sex wedding in May between lovebirds Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), to the villainous Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) on Days of Our Lives who just happens to be gay.

On ABC’s General Hospital, there have been several gay characters, but the casting of Cassandra James as Terry Randolph broke new ground since she was the first trans actor to play a trans character in daytime television. “I’ve been recurring on GH for four-plus years now,” James told TV Insider. “They really have taken such beautiful care of Terry over the last few years and they really built this beautiful presence for her in the show and in the world of Port Charles.”

See Also Camryn Grimes & Cait Fairbanks Talk 'Y&R's First-Ever Same Sex Wedding (VIDEO) 'We're wacky and quirky and I think our wedding is going to be beautiful but fun and eclectic, just like Mariah and Tessa,' says Grimes.

Terry’s love life has gotten a boost lately thanks to her romantic connection with the warm, hunky Chet (Christopher Van Etten). But last week, Chet departed Port Charles for a new job opportunity. So where does that leave Terry and her heart? Will she get back out there in the dating world right away? “Maybe she’s a woman after my own heart but I think Terry should get back out there. I’m really looking forward to what’s next for her,” James says.

James also talked about working with the General Hospital writers to make sure they’re doing their job to present a trans character with accuracy. “I was given permission quite early on to reach out if there’s ever anything I felt needed nuancing or changing or massaging,” the actress says. “I felt so included and that has made me feel really safe as a trans person at the show but also respected and invited as an artist to participate in making Terry the best she can be.”

For more on James and her continued journey on General Hospital, check out the interview above. And if you’re a fan, make sure to check her out on the HBO Max series, Sort Of.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC