Camryn Grimes & Cait Fairbanks Talk ‘Y&R’s’ First-Ever Same Sex Wedding (VIDEO)

Weddings are a soap opera mainstay, and while other daytime sudsers have had their share of LGBTQ+ unions in recent years, CBS’s long-running The Young and the Restless finally joins in with the marriage of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

“It feels like we actually got married, doesn’t it?” Grimes says, laughing, during her and costar Fairbanks’ talk with TV Insider. Fairbanks adds it’s been a four-year build-up for the fan-favorite couple, with the usual soap obstacles along the way that deterred them from reaching this goal.

As for the wedding itself, will “Teriah” follow the usual Y&R tradition of high glamour and sophistication with some doses of drama? Don’t count on it. “I think it’s really energetic and doesn’t take itself too seriously,” says Grimes. “We’re wacky and quirky, and I think our wedding is going to be beautiful but fun and eclectic, just like Mariah and Tessa.”

Expect a ’70s glam theme for the wedding, and both Grimes and Fairbanks say the guests step it up in the costume department. And, yes, we’ll see some of the soap’s regulars busting some moves during the reception. “Josh was definitely dancing!” says Grimes of costar Joshua Morrow (Nick).

Grimes and Fairbanks also talked about how long the happily ever moments stick around for Teriah. “Happy for now,” says Fairbanks. After all, on a daytime soap, drama always rules.

