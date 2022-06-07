Netflix Developing Comedy Series ‘Dumped’ From ‘The Rookie’ Director Liz Friedlander

Netflix is working on a new single-camera comedy, Dumped, from writer Heather Flanders (Mixed-ish), director Liz Friedlander (The Rookie), manager-producer Robyn Meisinger (Love in the Time of Corona), and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the streamer has opened up a writers room for the show, which is part of the Netflix development process as it does not do pilots. Dumped remains in development with an eye toward a potential straight-to-series order.

The half-hour comedy revolves around a hopeless romantic and her best friends who find themselves playing amateur detectives when they investigate her recent ex. This snooping soon sends the group of friends falling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit, and danger.

Flanders, known for her work on Paramount+’s iCarly, ABC’s Mixed-ish, and Fox’s The Cool Kids, wrote the script on spec before Meisinger brought it to Kapital, who attached Friedlander as director. Friedlander had previously served as executive producer/director on Kapital’s CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story and more recently directed several episodes of Kapital’s new Starz dark comedy Shining Vale.

In addition, Friedlander has directed and exec produced the pilots for series as The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, along with The Equalizer and The Lincoln Lawyer. Her previous credits include The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and Stalker.

If Dumped is picked up for a full series order, it will join the upcoming Netflix comedies Blockbuster, which documents the lives of the staff at the last remaining Blockbuster store in the United States, and That ’90s Show, a spinoff of That ’70s Show set to premiere in January 2023.

There is no word yet on casting.

