Martin: The Reunion is nearly here. Thirty years after Martin debuted on Fox, the stars of the iconic sitcom are reuniting on the Martin set to reminisce on the series.

Martin: The Reunion will feature interviews with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) and will showcase special musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary, and surprise guest appearances. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the reunion is sure to delight fans. The special debuts June 16 on BET+.

The trailer begins with a special tribute to cast member Tommy Ford, who died in 2016, and then flips through some of the comedy’s most memorable scenes. Crockett even presses Lawrence about the possibility of a Martin reboot. Check out the official Martin reunion trailer below.

Martin: The Reunion is a 90-minute special airing on BET+. Special guests will include Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Le’Andria Johnson, Reginald Ballard, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, and Sean Lampkin.

Martin ran for five seasons on Fox. Lawrence and his co-stars played a slew of different characters and inspired an entire generation of fans. The impact of the show is still felt today. In fact, drag queen Monet x Change played one of Lawrence’s characters from the sitcom while playing “Snatch Game” on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 in the May 20 episode. From the active fanbase to those clamoring for a reboot, it looks like Martin: The Reunion will have an easy time bringing in viewers.

See Also 15 Shows Celebrating Milestones and Anniversaries in May ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ hits its 300th episode, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reaches its 400th, and many other shows hit big anniversaries.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Martin Lawrence executive produces the special along with Jesse Collins, Stan Lathan, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Robi Reed, and Tiffany Williams, with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-executive producer and Brittany Brazil serving as producer.

Martin: The Reunion, Reunion Special, June 16, BET+