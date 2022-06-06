Fox Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: ‘Monarch’ 2-Night Event, ‘9-1-1’ & More

Fox may not have released a fall schedule as part of Upfronts like the other networks, but it is the first to set premiere dates for the 2022-2023 season.

It all begins with Monarch‘s two-night premiere event (after it was originally set to be part of the network’s 2021-2022 season). It begins with a special premiere on Sunday, September 11, following the Fox NFL doubleheader at 8/7c, live to all time zones. Then it will move to its regular time slot, Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Resident, starting September 20.

9-1-1 and The Cleaning Lady will once again be paired on Mondays, with LEGO Masters following The Masked Singer on Wednesdays. Animation Domination continues to take over Sundays, while Thursdays will belong to Hell’s Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch, and Call Me Kat.

Fox’s 2022-2023 season will also include: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Housebroken, Fantasy Island, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Next Level Chef, MasterChef, Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen, and Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

Check out Fox’s fall 2022 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 11 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: Monarch (Series Premiere, Part One, live in all time zones)

Monday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Monarch (Series Premiere, Part Two)

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: LEGO Masters (Season Premiere)

Fridays (Ongoing)

8:00 p.m.: FOX’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Sunday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season Premiere)

Thursday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season Premiere)