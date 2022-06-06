‘Raised By Wolves’ Stars Ask Fans to Help Save Canceled Show

The cast of the HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves is rallying fans with a call to action to help save the recently canceled series.

It was reported last week that the streamer would not pursue a third season of the Ridley Scott-produced drama. This comes after a critically acclaimed second season that ended on a massive cliffhanger. However, many of the show’s stars have given fans hope that the series could be revived on another network.

“We have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored,” tweeted Abubakar Salim, who plays the android Father.

“As we speak, Scott Free [Productions] and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes,” he continued. “There is no denying that we are in a time where the power of a communities voice can make change. There’s been many instances we’ve collectively witnessed where this has happened, few that spring to mind is The Expanse, Top Boy as well as with good ol Synder…”

“So I’m asking for action,” he added. “I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigour, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home.”

Niamh Algar, who plays Sue/Mary, also got behind the campaign, writing, “Looking for a new home. We adapt pretty easily! #SaveRaisedByWolves.” She also tagged various networks and streamers, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Showtime, Netflix, and Starz.

Similar sentiments were shared by Winta McGrath, who portrays Campion, who tweeted, “Thanking everyone so much for all the love Raised By Wolves is getting Tweet and tag #SaveRaisedByWolves & #RenewRaisedByWolves.”

Raised By Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski and revolves around two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

