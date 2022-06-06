Alicia Vikander Is ‘Irma Vep,’ Last Call for ‘Roswell’ and ‘Dark,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ Acorn’s ‘London Kills’

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays a movie star becoming absorbed in her femme fatale role in HBO’s adaptation of the 1996 movie Irma Vep. It’s the beginning of the end as Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark begin their final seasons on The CW. NBC’s hit American Ninja Warrior launches its 14th edition. Acorn TV makes the entire third season of British procedural London Kills available for binge-watching.

Carole Bethuel/HBO

Irma Vep

Series Premiere 9/8c

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) appears to be spoofing her action-hero persona of Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) in the premiere of an intriguing series based on writer-director-creator Olivier Assayas’s own 1996 movie. We first meet American movie star Mira on the last leg of an exhausting global media tour for her Doomsday superhero movie. This brings her to Paris, where she’ll soon start shooting a remake of a classic French silent crime film, Les Vampires, as femme fatale Irma Vep (an anagram for vampire, though think vamp). With her new director (Vincent Macaigne) on anti-depressants, and a co-star confronting intimacy issues with his ex-lover scene partner, the series’ tone is part satire, part immersive behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. Mira’s (note the anagram of Irma) complicated personal life takes on a new dimension when she tries on her Irma Vep cat suit and begins identifying perhaps too closely with the role.

Ursula Coyote/The CW

Roswell, New Mexico

Season Premiere 8/7c

It is no longer business as usual at The CW, where cancellations were rare and shows kept chugging along despite puny linear viewership. With the network’s sale looming, a number of shows were given marching orders last month, resulting in the sci-fi remake’s fourth season becoming its last. The final run begins on a peaceful note with Liz (Jeanine Mason) teaching and alien beau Max (Nathan Parsons) consulting with the police on a bank-robbery spree. But storm clouds on the horizon means new intrigue is on the way. Followed by the Season 4 premiere of In the Dark (9/8c), which likewise is embarking on a fourth, now final, season, with Murphy (Perry Mattfield) not adjusting well to prison life.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

Season Premiere 8/7c

For the 14th season of the grueling enduring challenge, the age requirement has again been lowered, so warriors as young as 15 can participate. The action begins with qualifying rounds in San Antonio’s Alamodome, featuring new obstacles including the Salmon Roll, the Serpent and Roller Coaster.

London Kills

Season Premiere

All five episodes of the gritty U.K. police drama’s third season are available for binge-watching. It’s hard to stop at just one, as the elite murder investigation squad looks into the fatal stabbing of a young man who turns out to have had access to classified police intelligence. Could the killer be one of their own?

Inside Monday TV: