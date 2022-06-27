Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are back in the Arconia for Round 2 of comedy-soaked homicide, Manhattan-style. Only this time, their true-crime podcasters are the possible “who”’ in the “whodunit.” The trio wound up as persons of interest following last season’s finale demise of apartment board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

“It gets complicated,” previews show cocreator John Hoffman, adding that the gang’s ensuing efforts to clear their names could be the death of their newfound friendship. “That connection gets tested big time when certain parts of their pasts begin affecting their presents.”

See Also Roush Review: More 'Murders in the Building,' More Fun Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back as the merry musketeers of true-crime podcasting, only this time they're suspects in the latest killing in the Arconia.

Should we also lock in on guest star Amy Schumer (as herself) and Tina Fey’s competing podcaster, Cinda Canning?

“Well, this is the Arconia, so all eyes should be on everyone,” offers Hoffman. “But those two? Please, don’t get me started.”

Nathan Lane returns as Teddy Dimas in Season 2, and Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, and Zoe Colletti also join the cast. Season 2 will debut with two new episodes on June 28. The season will have 10 episodes.