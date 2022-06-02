‘Animal Kingdom’: The Codys Come Under Fire in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s the beginning of the end for the Cody boys as Animal Kingdom‘s sixth and final season premieres Sunday, June 19.

In anticipation of the show’s ending, TNT unveiled an action-packed trailer to tease fans with intense moments to come. The adrenaline-fueled family crime drama centers on the Codys who discover that they can’t outrun their past this season.

With their empire ever-expanding, a cold case investigation threatens to ruin everything they’ve built as a series of events are set off, putting the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence will lead to an explosive conclusion no one will see coming.

Returning for this epic season are Shawn Hatosy as Andrew “Pope” Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua “J” Cody, and Leila George as young Janine “Smurf” Cody. And as teased in the trailer, below, Billy (Denis Leary) is also making a return.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. John WElls, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus, and Bradley Paul all serve as executive producers on the series which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the Australian film. David Michôd who wrote and directed the film serves as an executive producer on the show alongside film producer Liz Watts.

Don’t miss what’s in store, check out the thrilling trailer for the final season, below and don’t miss the back-to-back episode premiere later this month.

Animal Kingdom, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, June 19, 9/8c, TNT