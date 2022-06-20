As Season 2 of the standout superhero saga races to a dramatic close, all hell breaks loose in Smallville. “We kind of went crazy with the spectacle,” Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing excitedly admits of the final two episodes.

In Tuesday’s action-packed hour, power-mad cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) ramps up her plan to fuse the multiple universes at play in the series into one. Having already merged with her Bizarro World self, Ally has also figured out how she can gain even more powers — by draining those of Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). “That forces everybody else to step up,” Helbing teases. “He literally can’t do anything.”

Clark’s wife Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), their twin sons Jonathan and Jordan (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), vigilante John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) run point on saving the day. Still, global chaos reigns in the June 28 finale. Even after Clark and his bestie, Mayor Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), rally their panicked neighbors into action, a series of unimaginable events threaten not just the Kansas town but also the very existence of mankind on Earth. “It’s bonkers,” says Helbing.

How (or if) Ally’s onslaught is reversed is as secret as Clark’s identity. What Helbing can reveal is that viewers will finally find out how Superman & Lois “fits into the Arrowverse.” Throughout the finale, Lois’ father, General Lane (Dylan Walsh), “mentions [things] where you’re gonna be like, ‘Wait, what?’ And then he gives a speech that is very clear. You learn everything from him,” the exec producer promises, adding, “General Lane has the most inspirational grandfather/father moment that he’s had so far in the series.”

Finally, expect a last-minute visit from Arrow vet David Ramsey’s John Diggle, although the fan fave’s presence has more to do with Superman & Lois’ future than its past. “That [scene] is to tee up our big bad for Season 3,” Helbing says. Better get your rest, Smallville!

Superman & Lois, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW