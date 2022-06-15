‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Is Coming to TV! Rewatch the Classic on Decades

Everyone knows The Carol Burnett Show’s riotous sketches, but the hourlong variety series also boasted superstar performers (Liza Minnelli! The Jackson 5!) and elaborate production numbers.

Those were jettisoned for the half-hour syndicated episodes, and while some full hours from the classic’s 1967–78 run have been restored for streaming, they’re now airing on broadcast TV on Decades. You can see tuneful moments Thursday when Jack Klugman endearingly duets with Burnett on “You’ll Never Get Away From Me” from Gypsy (above).

On Friday, check out “The Doily Sisters,” an epic parody of 1945’s vaudeville film musical The Dolly Sisters. Costume designer Bob Mackie outdoes himself with chorus girls dressed as lipstick, mascara and perfume!

The Carol Burnett Show, Thursday, June 16, 6/5c, Decades