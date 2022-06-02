Our Flag Means Death has finally been renewed! Hooray!

People have fallen in love with the characters (and mostly queer couples!) of the runaway HBO Max hit, and now it’s received a Season 2 renewal just in time for Pride Month.

To celebrate, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite TikTok fancams, from Blackbonnet to Oluwande/Jim, Mary Bonnet, and more! Warning: spoilers for Our Flag Means Death Season 1 within.