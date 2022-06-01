‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Confirms James Earl Jones’ Return as Darth Vader’s Voice

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3, “Part III.”]

Obi-Wan Kenobi may already be the stage for an epic reunion between Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but it also marks the return of James Earl Jones as the iconic Darth Vader’s voice.

The performer’s vocals were confirmed by the show’s latest installment, “Part III,” which dropped on Wednesday, June 1. Unlike the limited series’ other casting announcements, no indication of Jones’ involvement was made public until the episode aired.

James Earl Jones has voiced the Sith Lord since Anakin Skywalker’s masked counterpart was introduced in 1977’s Star Wars (a.k.a. Episode IV). In the years following his lending of vocals to the character, Jones has voiced Darth Vader in Episodes V, VI, and IX, as well as in the standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the animated series Rebels among other small projects and theme park attractions.

While Christensen portrays Darth Vader physically, it’s all James Earl Jones’ vocals as was revealed when he spoke his first words during a holo-conference with Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram). The legendary performer is 91 years old and most recently appeared in Coming 2 America prior to his voice work for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Just as McGregor’s return as Jedi Master Obi-Wan wouldn’t be the same without Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader wouldn’t be the same without James Earl Jones’ voice. While Jones is certainly the most recognizable as Vader’s voice, he isn’t the only one to vocalize the baddie as Matt Sloan and Scott Lawrence also lent their vocals to the character over the years.

Stay tuned for more of Jones as Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s run continues on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Disney+