‘Rutherford Falls’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Changes for Nathan & Reagan (VIDEO)

Rutherford Falls is gearing up for an exciting Season 2 return on June 16 as Peacock unveiled the first trailer and new character art tied to the latest chapter in this half-hour comedy.

While some things change, others stay the same for the characters at the center of Rutherford Falls, and in Season 2, lifelong best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) are lending each other a helping hand. Whether it’s work, romance, or major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, there’s no challenge too big for the pals to tackle together.

And the same can be said about Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes) who has motivations of his own this season to keep Rutherford Falls on the upswing following Season 1’s statue debacle. As these characters face changes in their lives, viewers will follow along and laugh along through triumphs and challenges.

“Rutherford Falls is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that’s heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television,” co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas shared in a statement. “Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!”

Season 2 will see the return of Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan as well as the addition of Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio. While Ornelas serves as showrunner and writer, she also executive produces alongside co-creators Schur and Helms. Other executive producers include Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.

Don’t miss the fun first look, below, and catch Rutherford Falls when it returns to Peacock this June.

Rutherford Falls, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 16, Peacock