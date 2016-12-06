‘The Young and the Restless’ Reboots With a Breakfast of Champions (VIDEO)

Michael Logan
11 Comments
The Abbott family on The Young and the Restless: Beth Maitland, Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson
Ed McGowan/Plain Joe Studios
The Young and the Restless: Beth Maitland, Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson. Credit: Ed McGowan/Plain Joe Studios

It’s a new day—literally—at CBS’s The Young and the Restless, where veteran soap scribe Sally Sussman has taken command as head writer and co-executive producer. Sussman’s first episode, airing Wednesday, Dec. 7, will kick off with a scenario that famously harkens back to the soap’s golden days under its late, great creator Bill Bell—an Abbott family breakfast.

RELATED: Y&R’s New Head Writer Reveals Her Plans

Check out this exclusive video preview of all that Abbott yumminess!

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

The Young and the Restless

Beth Maitland

Eileen Davidson

Peter Bergman

Sally Sussman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Meri Brown and Brandon
1
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Debuts ‘Mystery Man’ 2 Years After Kody Brown Split
Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton present at the 46th Daytime Emmys
2
Ingo Rademacher Reignites Legal Battle With ‘GH’ After Steve Burton’s Return
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
3
When Does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Return? Everything We Know About What’s Next
Linda Lavin in 'Alice'
4
‘Alice’ Star & Tony Winner Linda Lavin Dies at 87
Marc Blucas and Dayle Haddon
5
Dayle Haddon’s Actor Son-in-Law Spent Years Renovating House Where She Died