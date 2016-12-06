‘The Young and the Restless’ Reboots With a Breakfast of Champions (VIDEO)

The Young and the Restless: Beth Maitland, Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson. Credit: Ed McGowan/Plain Joe Studios

It’s a new day—literally—at CBS’s The Young and the Restless, where veteran soap scribe Sally Sussman has taken command as head writer and co-executive producer. Sussman’s first episode, airing Wednesday, Dec. 7, will kick off with a scenario that famously harkens back to the soap’s golden days under its late, great creator Bill Bell—an Abbott family breakfast.

Check out this exclusive video preview of all that Abbott yumminess!