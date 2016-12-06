‘The Young and the Restless’ Reboots With a Breakfast of Champions (VIDEO)
It’s a new day—literally—at CBS’s The Young and the Restless, where veteran soap scribe Sally Sussman has taken command as head writer and co-executive producer. Sussman’s first episode, airing Wednesday, Dec. 7, will kick off with a scenario that famously harkens back to the soap’s golden days under its late, great creator Bill Bell—an Abbott family breakfast.
RELATED: Y&R’s New Head Writer Reveals Her Plans
Check out this exclusive video preview of all that Abbott yumminess!
The Young and the Restless where to stream
