‘Family Reboot’: First Look at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ New Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new series is aiming to help busy families reconnect.

Over the course of six episodes, real families take a one-of-a-kind journey to bring them back closer together with the help a guide in Family Reboot, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer (above) and key art (below). All episodes will be streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15.

As you can see, these are families who have become so busy with their individual lives — jobs, school, after-school activities, keeping up with social media, sports, or running businesses — that they have lost touch with one another. And so they reach out to Family Reboot and take a week away to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds, via the “fun, together time” they’ve been missing. That includes leaving behind all their devices and finding their way to their accommodations the “old fashioned way,” with a paper map.

Their Family Reboot guide directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once they’ve chosen the rooms they must share, the guide then talks to the parents about how this week can benefit them the most, whether it’s finding ways to connect with their children, with each other, or both. The week includes fun and games along with meaningful conversations the families don’t usually have time to have.

The focus of this journey is working together, communicating, and most of all having fun, reminding the family to put aside their distractions and busy schedules to come together again and make new memories. The goal is for the families to leave completely “rebooted” — more connected, happier, and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

Family Reboot is produced by Milojo Productions and Talos Films. For Milojo Productions, Ripa, Conseulos, and Albert Bianchini are executive producers. Michael Halpern serves as director of development. For Talos Films, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami are executive producers. Catherine Pappas is executive producer and showrunner.

Family Reboot, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Disney+