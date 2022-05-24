Amazon Sets Star Studded Cast for Animated Sci-Fi Comedy ‘The Hospital’

Amazon Studios has picked up two seasons of The Hospital, a new sci-fi animated comedy created by Cirocco Dunlap and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

In addition to producing, Rudolph and Lyonne will lend their voices to the series, which also stars Keke Palmer (Human Resources), Greta Lee (Russian Doll), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Sam Smith (Pitch Perfect 2). The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Hospital follows alien best friends Dr. Sleech (Lee) and Dr. Klak (Palmer), two intergalactically renowned surgeons who must navigate anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Together, they risk their careers to take on a remarkable case, one that might put existence itself in jeopardy.

Lyonne will voice Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the Hospital, while Rudolph plays Dr. Vlam, a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years.

Culkin will voice-star as Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath, and an adult experiencing puberty. He has a love-hate relationship with Sleech, constantly feels everyone’s feelings, and has four identical brothers with whom he shared an egg.

Finally, singer-songwriter Smith will portray Dr. Azel, a galactically-renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.

“Working with Animal Pictures, Amazon Studios, and Titmouse to create a show that prominently features unsexy alien sex has been one of the best experiences of my life,” said Dunlap, who previously worked as a story editor on the TBS comedy series Miracle Workers.

“Cirocco is a total original. Brilliant and wildly talented with an utterly singular voice and boundless imagination,” said Rudolph, Lyonne, and Renfrew Behrens in a joint statement. “She’s also ridiculously funny and finds the most unexpected ways to make you laugh while exploring complex existential questions! It has been a thrill to watch her nurture the seed of an idea and grow it into two seasons so beautifully.”

The Hospital, TBA, Prime Video