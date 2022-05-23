Daytime Emmys and Creative Arts & Lifestyle Categories 2022: See the Full List

The Daytime Emmy Awards and the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards are coming up in June. Ahead of the 49th annual ceremonies, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the categories to be presented at the events.

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9/8c on Saturday, June 18 at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). The Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented live on Friday, June 24, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ starting at 9/8c. Both of the live shows will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.

The awards shows honor the casts and crews of your favorite daytime programming. NATAS announced its 2022 Daytime Emmy and Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy nominees on May 5. Leading the pack are The Young and the Restless (18), General Hospital (17), Days of Our Lives (11), The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View (nine each), and The Bold and the Beautiful (eight).

Jennifer Aniston‘s father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award after over 48 years of working on soap operas. And PBS‘s This Old House will also be given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the full list of Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle and Daytime Emmy Awards categories for this year’s ceremonies, below.

The 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Categories

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Outstanding Daytime Special

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Culinary Host

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

Lifetime Achievement Award: This Old House

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Categories

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Aniston

