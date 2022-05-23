Daytime Emmys and Creative Arts & Lifestyle Categories 2022: See the Full List
The Daytime Emmy Awards and the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards are coming up in June. Ahead of the 49th annual ceremonies, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the categories to be presented at the events.
The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9/8c on Saturday, June 18 at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). The Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented live on Friday, June 24, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ starting at 9/8c. Both of the live shows will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.
The awards shows honor the casts and crews of your favorite daytime programming. NATAS announced its 2022 Daytime Emmy and Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy nominees on May 5. Leading the pack are The Young and the Restless (18), General Hospital (17), Days of Our Lives (11), The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View (nine each), and The Bold and the Beautiful (eight).
Jennifer Aniston‘s father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award after over 48 years of working on soap operas. And PBS‘s This Old House will also be given a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the full list of Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle and Daytime Emmy Awards categories for this year’s ceremonies, below.
The 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Categories
Outstanding Culinary Series
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Outstanding Daytime Special
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Outstanding Culinary Host
#DaytimeEmmys noms for Daytime Program Host are Biana Alexander, Michael Alexander (@ConsciousTV), @garybredow (@startup_usa), @samanthabrown, @wildcorwin, @BearGrylls (@netflix), @KevinOConnorTOH (@thisoldhouse), and @pattonoswalt (@netflix). pic.twitter.com/LD3WYhh51g
— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) May 5, 2022
Outstanding Daytime Program Host
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Outstanding Original Song
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video
Outstanding Cinematography
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
Outstanding Casting
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
Outstanding Hairstyling
Outstanding Makeup
Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling
Lifetime Achievement Award: This Old House
The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Categories
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Outstanding Game Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series
Outstanding Game Show Host
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Lifetime Achievement Award: John Aniston
49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Live, Friday, June 18, 9/8c, watch.theemmys.tv & The Emmys Apps
49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Live, Friday, June 24, 9/8c, CBS