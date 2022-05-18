‘Halo’ Season 1 Finale Sneak Peek: Master Chief Faces a Major Dilemma (VIDEO)

Things are looking pretty bleak for Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) and his team in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Halo Season 1 finale, but might there be a solution?

The clip picks up mid-battle, and “Silver Team is down,” the AI Cortana (Jen Taylor) informs John. “We don’t have much time before we’re completely overwhelmed. I’ve calculated three possible routes out of here.” But “I’m not leaving without the artifacts,” he insists. “That’s not possible,” she argues. “The second you touch them, you’ll freeze up. Chief, are you listening to me? There’s no way you can save the artifacts and the team.” Watch the clip above to see what John’s facing and his solution to his problem.

In the Season 1 finale, “Transcendence,” Paramount+ teases, “beaten, battered, and betrayed, John 117 leads the Spartans on a suicide mission to find the Halo and save humanity. But at what price?”

The good news is that no matter how the finale ends, we already know there will be a second season. Paramount+ announced the renewal in February, ahead of the series debut. “Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc, said at the time. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

Halo, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, May 19, Paramount+