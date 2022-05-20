‘Better Call Saul’: Did the Series Reveal Kim Wexler’s Fate?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Better Call Saul, “Axe and Grind.”]

Better Call Saul may center around Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his criminal lawyering persona, Saul Goodman, but the show’s most absorbing question has become: What is going to happen to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)?

Serving as a prequel to Breaking Bad, it’s apparent from what we’ve been shown so far that Kim doesn’t seem to have a presence in Saul’s life during the events of the original series. In Better Call Saul‘s final season opener, the show focused on the raid on Saul’s home following his disappearance in Breaking Bad‘s final season timeline.

As the house is picked through, it’s clear that all remnants or signs of Kim are nonexistent except for one small token: the elaborate tequila topper she kept a token for their relationship. When the furniture was being put onto a truck, the topper fell out of a drawer and into the gutter.

But could the ominous symbol be less alarming than previously believed? In Season 6’s sixth episode, a flashback to Kim’s childhood unveils her Nebraska roots, a detail too exact to seem coincidental as its the State Saul chose to disappear to following the events of Breaking Bad.

As the episode, “Axe and Grind,” continued, a trip to the vet’s office and peek through his black book unveils a business card for Best Quality Vacuum Repair, the number someone calls when they want to disappear. The clue doesn’t seem to be a throwaway detail, making one wonder, could Kim have been the first to “disappear” herself?

Saul was trusting in the process when he and Walt (Bryan Cranston) decided to pursue the escape option. Could that trust come from the fact that he knows it works for someone he knows, like Kim? Only time will tell for certain, but perhaps Kim’s fate doesn’t have to be as dark as it’s felt it could be at times.

