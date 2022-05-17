Tom Brady to Be Roasted in New Netflix Series ‘Greatest Roasts of All Time’

Tom Brady is getting roasted. The football player will executive produce the new Netflix series Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT, as well as serving as the series premiere’s subject of ridicule, the streaming service announced May 17.

The series will debut in 2023. And to kick things off, the series is getting in some early roasts, describing Brady as a “sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado” and “husband of Gisele Bündchen” in its announcement. All true statements!

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Additional information, including who will be roasting Brady, will be announced at a later date. The series is executive produced by Brady for 199 Productions, Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment, and Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan.

This is another addition to Brady’s list of TV ventures. Whenever the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retires from the NFL, he has a job as Fox Sports lead analyst waiting for him.

There’s no saying when Brady will retire just yet, but once he does, he will likely call NFL games with Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

And this isn’t Netflix’s first comedy roast series, either. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas starred in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on the streaming service in November 2021. The musicians were roasted by their wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with host Kenan Thompson and celebrity guests Pete Davidson and Niall Horan.

Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix