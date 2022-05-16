‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Resident’ Officially Renewed for Season 6 at Fox

Fans of 9-1-1 and The Resident can breathe sighs of relief: Both series are coming back in the 2022-2023 season.

Fox has announced that both the first responder and medical drama have been renewed for their respective sixth seasons. This news comes after their renewals were left out of the initial announcement in the morning of May 16, ahead of the Upfront presentation.

At the time, Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, told press during a call, “We’re in good faith negotiations with 20th and based on our long history with that company, we think we’re in pretty good shape. We adore Ryan [Murphy]. We’re so pleased to have 9-1-1: Lone Starlocked and loaded. We’re in good faith negotiations and feel good about it.”

In addition to the aforementioned 9-1-1: Lone Star renewal (for Season 4), Bob’s Burgers (for Season 12), Call Me Kat (for Season 3), The Cleaning Lady (for Season 2), Crime Scene Kitchen (for Season 2), Family Guy (for Season 20), The Great North (for Season 3), Hell’s Kitchen (for Season 21), Housebroken (for Season 2), The Masked Singer (for Season 8), The Simpsons (for Season 34), and Welcome to Flatch (for Season 2) will be back for the 2022-2023 season. (The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting were all canceled after one season.) A schedule for the fall has yet to be announced.

The renewals come the same day as (and just hours before!) 9-1-1‘s Season 5 finale and the day before The Resident‘s.

9-1-1, Season 5 Finale, Monday, May 16, 8/7c, Fox

The Resident, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 17, 8/7c, Fox