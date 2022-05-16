New Competition Series ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ to Air on Fox

Fox is expanding its unscripted output and its relationship with Gordon Ramsay as the network is set to launch the brand new series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

The announcement was made Monday by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, as part of the network’s Upfront presentation. In addition, it was confirmed that Season 2 of Ramsay’s hit series Next Level Chef will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, on Fox.

In Food Stars, the award-winning chef puts his knives aside as he goes on the search for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs. To earn a potentially life-changing investment from Ramsay, the contestants must take on a series of relentless challenges, proving they have the raw ingredients required to succeed — drive, dedication, creativity, passion, and talent.

The series is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as executive producer alongside Lisa Ewards and Danny Schrader (who is also on board as showrunner).

“It has always been incredibly important to me to support and foster the endeavors of the next generation of extraordinary culinary talent,” said Ramsay. “[Food Stars] challenges me to do exactly that, all while raising the stakes with my own investment and a whole new level of mentorship and challenge, pushing those with the skills and drive to make it all the way to the top.”

He continued: “The future of our food industry has never been more exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to follow our search across the country as we unearth some of the most entrepreneurial talent out there.”

Adding his thoughts, Wade stated, “One of the world’s elite chefs and the embodiment of a true entrepreneur, [Ramsay] will tap into his deep well of culinary skills, acute business acumen, and ability to take risks in this new series to challenge, mentor and inspire our contestants to bring out their best and find his next protégé.”

Next Level Chef, Season 2, Premieres, Sunday, February 12, 2023, Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, TBA, Fox