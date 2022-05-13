ABC will keep going with its unscripted shows that have proven to be successful.

The network has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (for Season 33), American Idol (for Season 21, its sixth after its time on Fox), The Bachelor (for Season 27), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (for Season 3), and Shark Tank (for Season 14). Shark Tank will kick off its new season with a live premiere.

The aforementioned five unscripted shows will be joining Bachelor in Paradise (for Season 8) and Judge Steve Harvey (for Season 2) on ABC’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Also already renewed, on the scripted side, for the network are: A Million Little Things (for Season 5), Big Sky (for Season 3), The Conners (for Season 5), The Goldbergs (for Season 10), Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 19), Home Economics (for Season 3), Station 19 (for Season 6), Abbott Elementary (for Season 2), The Good Doctor (for Season 6), The Rookie (for Season 5), and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).

This news comes as Dancing With the Stars has made the move from ABC to Disney+, with pickups for Season 31 and 32. On the unscripted side, ABC has canceled Card Sharks, Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, and Match Game. There’s no word yet on Supermarket Sweep. For scripted series, Promised Land (which wrapped its run on Hulu) and Queens have been canceled, while black-ish ended.