‘Law & Order’: Mariska Hargitay Guest Stars in Season 21 Finale (VIDEO)

Welcome back to Law & Order, Mariska Hargitay! The last time she appeared on the show was before it was revived this year and her character was still a detective. Now, fans will be getting twice as much Captain Olivia Benson on May 19, with her helping out during a case in the hour before SVU.

In Law & Order‘s Season 21 finale, “Black and Blue,” the murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) knew the cop and mourns the loss of a friend. He asks Benson for help solving the case. Plus, D.A. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides.

The promo introduces the case and shows Benson with Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove. It sounds like there will, once again, as has been since the beginning of the season, tension between Bernard and Cosgrove. “You believe it’s that simple? A black woman and a white cop?” Bernard asks.

Plus, it’s going to get intense in court, with a cop yelling out, “You call this justice?” And Hargitay isn’t the only one from SVU appearing. Terry Serpico will guest star as Chief McGrath, and the video ends with him telling McCoy, “we have to heal this city.” Watch below.

Hargitay previously appeared on Law & Order in three episodes, twice in Season 10 (in 2000) and once in Season 16 (in 2005). With Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime all returning for the 2022-2023 season, something tells us this won’t be the last time the original series is part of a crossover.

Law & Order, Season 21 Finale, Thursday, May 19, 8/7c, NBC