‘Better Call Saul’: Francesca Does Jimmy a Favor in First Look (VIDEO)

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is up to some familiar tricks with a little help from an unlikely source in the latest episode of Better Call Saul and we have your exclusive first look in a sneak peek clip.

As viewers saw in the previous episode, Jimmy’s enlisted his former (and future) colleague Francesca Liddy (Tina Parker) to helm the front-of-house operations at his new law office that will somehow transform into the space fans were first introduced to in Breaking Bad.

But he’s having her do more than just paperwork if the video, above is any indication as he gets her to make a phone call for his benefit. It would seem that he’s getting her involved in the ongoing scheme that he and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) have been building against Howard (Patrick Fabian).

Despite having been called out by Howard who hired a private eye to run surveillance on him, Jimmy doesn’t appear deterred as he makes Francesca pose as a family member of one of the Sandpiper residents involved with the case helmed by Hamlin Hamlin McGill (HHM). “Put it on speaker and let me hear,” Jimmy advises Francesca before letting her take on the conversation.

“Hi there,” Francesca says when she’s greeted by a voice on the other end. “I’m calling because my mother, well… I guess she’s a client of yours, she lives in the Sandpiper assisted living,” she continues with a quaver in her vocals. It’s evident that Francesca wants nothing to do with this call, but what’s its purpose? Find out by checking out the segment, above, and tune in to the full episode when it airs on AMC.

