‘Reality Bites’: Peacock to Adapt ’90s Classic Into TV Series

Peacock is bringing another fan-favorite title to television with a series adaptation of the 1994 film, Reality Bites.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show based on the Gen-X classic will see original screenwriter Helen Childress return to pen the updated story. As fans will recall, the 1994 movie featured Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Ben Stiller among others.

In Peacock’s iteration, the story is centered on a driven and idealistic Lelaina Pierce along with her three best friends as they leave for college and try their hand at “adulting.” The action is once again set in the 1990s as the world is on the brink of major changes. The friends struggle to hold onto who they are along with holding onto each other.

Childress will also serve as an executive producer alongside Janna Bans, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny DeVito, and Casey Kyber. Similar to Childress, her fellow executive producers DeVito, Shamberg, and Sher all produced the movie version.

The series serves as a reunion for Childress and Bans who previously worked together on NBC‘s Good Girls. Childress was a co-executive producer on the late series which starred Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta.

Reality Bites is just the latest project based on original IP that Peacock has taken under its wing. Other current revivals and reboots that are taking shape at the streamer range from Pitch Perfect and Field of Dreams to Ted with Seth MacFarlane and Queer as Folk.

Stay tuned for more news on the adaptation as Reality Bites continues to progress at Peacock.