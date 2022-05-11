Disney+‘s Sneakerella is a fresh new take on the classic Cinderella story. Premiering Friday, May 13 on the streaming service, the movie musical stars Chosen Jacobs as El and Lexi Underwood as Kira King, aka “Cinderella” and “the prince.”

Sneakerella centers on El, a passionate sneakerhead from Queens, New York who dreams of being the next great sneaker designer. El works as a stock boy in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He keeps his artistic talent hidden from his overburdened stepfather and mean-spirited stepbrothers. But one day, El meets Kira, the fiercely independent daughter of the fictional sneaker mogul and ex-NBA star Darius King (played by real-life former NBA player John Salley), and everything changes.

“With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big,” Disney+ describes.

In a TV Insider exclusive featurette (above), Jacobs, Underwood, and the Sneakerella cast and creators go behind-the-scenes of the original movie, showcasing the new spin on the beloved fairytale and how it provides much needed representation.

“We had to put a little flavor into it, a little twist,” Jacobs says. “It’s a wonderful adventure through self-discovery, love between friends, family, and also sneaker culture.”

“It shows kids that you don’t have to wait for anybody — whether you’re a boy or a girl or however you identify — to feel as though you’re a princess, a prince, or a boss,” Underwood adds.

Salley — who was the first player in NBA history to win a title with three different franchises — says this new-and-improved version of Cinderella is “more relevant now” than other interpretations, noting that sneakers are a perfect substitute for the famous glass slipper. Of course, the film wouldn’t be complete without an impressive collection of sneakers that real-life sneakerheads will undoubtedly adore. Check out a sneak peek of the collection in the featurette.

Sneakerella also stars Devyn Nekoda, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Hayward Leach, Juan Chioran, Robyn Alomar, and Yvonne Senat Jones. It’s directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, with executive producers Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton. Rosenbaum and Tamara Chesna serve as co-executive producers. It’s choreographed by Ebony Williams and Emlio Dosa and features costume design from Rachael Grubbs, who curated the sneaker collection.

Sneakerella, Original Film Premiere, Friday, May 13, Disney+