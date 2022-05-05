‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Finds Its Annabeth & Grover

Demigods, rejoice! Percy Jackson and the Olympians has cast Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in the upcoming Disney+ series, the streaming service announced May 5. They join Walker Scobell, who will play Percy Jackson.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” the logline teases. “With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Jeffries (Empire, Rel) plays Annabeth, daughter of Greek goddess Athena. Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. And after having spent five years at Camp Half-Blood (where teen demigods train and bond), she longs to test her mettle in the human world, which she barely remembers. Annabeth trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and he helps her connect with her humanity in return.

Simhadri (Disney’s Spin, Cheaper By The Dozen) plays Grover, a satyr — half boy and half goat — disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Grover cares deeply about others and always chooses what is best for them, often at his own expense. While Grover is cautious by nature, he’ll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend, Percy.

Welcome home demigods ⚡ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l6mhR20WCw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) May 5, 2022

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are the main characters of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books and are beloved by many. To say fans were eager to know who would play Annabeth and Grover following Scobell’s casting in April is an understatement.

The casting announcement also came with the debut of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians social media accounts. You can get updates from the Disney+ series @PercySeries. The account’s first tweet was the photo of the main trio.

“Welcome home demigods,” the tweet says. “Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus.”

Riordan and Jon Steinberg serve as writers of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg oversees the series with producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz also serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Production is set to begin this summer. Bring on the monsters!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+