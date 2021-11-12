Disney+ Unveils ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look, Premieres for ‘Pinocchio’ & More

Disney+ Day is officially here and lots of exciting announcements have already been made, especially when it comes to upcoming movies.

The news has been arriving thick and fast on social media with the streamer giving subscribers plenty to look forward to. To help you keep on top of it all, we’re rounding up the key movie teases being made during the special celebration.

Kicking things off, Hocus Pocus fans have been given their first look at the Sanderson Sisters, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy), who are back in action for Hocus Pocus 2 which is officially slated to arrive in fall 2022. “They’re already running amok, amok, amok!” the streamer teased alongside an image of the witches.

Meanwhile, Enchanted fans were given an update on the forthcoming sequel from stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey who revealed, that along with adding the original film to the Disney+ library, the sequel Disenchanted will officially arrive next year in fall 2022.

Gabrielle Union and Zack Braff gave an update on their reimagined version of Cheaper by the Dozen which focuses on their biracial family of fourteen (made up of two parents and 12 kids). The movie’s premiere is currently set for March 2022.

And keeping on trend with the Disney theme, the streamer’s live-action Robert Zemeckis-directed Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco will officially arrive in Fall 2022.

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Diary of a Whimpy Kid is also expanding its presence on the platform as creator Jeff Kinney unveiled a first look poster for the upcoming movie arriving December 3 and announced plans for an all-new animated adventure with Rodrick Rules which is expected to arrive next year.

Check out the new poster for Diary of a #WimpyKid and stream the all-new animated movie on #DisneyPlus December 3! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SF21jOByT6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Andy Samberg and John Mulaney shared an update on their upcoming movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is being branded as a comeback rather than a reboot, that’s been 30 years in the making. The comedians will voice the chipmunks for the movie slated to arrive in spring 2022.

Viewers also got their first look at the upcoming movie Sneakerella, a modern take on the classic Cinderella fairytale. Along with unveiling the trailer, viewers also got a release date for the movie which will arrive Friday, February 18, 2022 on Disney+.

The classic fairy tale with new heart and sole. 👟 Stream #Sneakerella, an Original Movie, February 18 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/VThDtORcTS — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Also, Disney+ announced plans for Better Nate Than Ever, a new original movie slated for spring 2022 which stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, and Joshua Bassett as Nate’s big brother, Anthony.

Chase your dreams & be a star 🎭🎵 Better Nate Than Ever, an Original Movie streaming on #DisneyPlus in Spring 2022, stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, & Joshua Bassett as Nate’s big brother, Anthony! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gGrAztfJIU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Let us know which project you’re most excited about in the comments section below, and don’t miss updates on these titles and more as they continue to take shape at Disney+.