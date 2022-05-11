Good Morning America is sending Michael Strahan abroad as the morning show announced that their co-anchor would journey to Iceland for four days in the latest stop on the Extraordinary Earth series.

In an exclusive first look, above and below, get a peek at the epic and unique landscapes that Strahan will traverse while visiting the country. As part of the Extraordinary Earth series, Strahan will explore native wildlife and reflect on the effects of climate change on the Nordic Island country.

Set to premiere, Tuesday, May 17 on Good Morning America, the special series will span for four days on the news show. Among the highlights that viewers can anticipate are Strahan’s activities of whale watching, observing puffins in their natural habitat, and interviews with wildlife experts to learn how warming waters are affecting Iceland’s ecosystems.

The show poses questions about what the future holds for the species found in this area of the world. Strahan will also examine the nation’s unusual energy environment and how residents in Iceland are taking advantage of the natural boiling water underground in order to grow crops. Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland! is the series’ latest installment.

The Extraordinary Earth series takes viewers to the planet’s most wondrous natural environments and explores the planet’s farthest reaches along with examining its health and future. Originally launched in 2020, the series began with Ginger Zee reporting live from Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia and has continued with T.J. Holmes who traveled to Prince Edward Island, Canada among others.

Don’t miss Strahan’s adventure, catch Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland! when it begins on Good Morning America next week.

Good Morning America’s Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland!, Begins Tuesday, May 17, 7am/6am c, ABC