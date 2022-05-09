What exactly is going on with paramedic Jonah Greenway (Brad Durfee) on 9-1-1? Whatever it is, it would make a great story, leading to a disagreement between firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark) and his girlfriend Taylor (Megan West) in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 9 episode, “Hero Complex.”

Buck comes downstairs in their apartment to overhear the end of Taylor’s call. “Just take a look at the file, and see what you can find out,” she says. It was just “work stuff,” the reporter claims when he questions her about it. That’s when he sees her computer’s open to an article about the 13-year-old Jonah saving a bus driver and being called a “hometown hero.” While she finds the story “fascinating,” he argues “it’s terrifying” and reminds her, “you know you can’t run this story, right?… We don’t even know if it’s true, and if it is, you can’t tell it because Jonah will know we’re onto him. That’s going to put people in harm’s way.” Watch the clip above for more from their argument. (Remember: Things have already been rocky since he confessed he kissed another woman at a bar.)

At the end of “May Day,” Hen (Aisha Hinds) shared her suspicions about Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) former temporary replacement with her wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms). A dispatcher they thought would be fine following a fire at the call center died as Jonah brought her into the hospital. “I should’ve been able to save her, that’s what he said,” Hen recalled. “Like she was a math problem or a missed point at a tennis match and not a human being.” Sure, Hen never liked the guy (“Monday,” as she called him), but could there be a reason for that?

Now, in “Hero Complex,” following a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Plus, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) visits Texas and attempts to reconcile with his father.

