‘SNL’ Gets (Dr.) Strange, ‘NCIS: LA’ Hits 300, Scene Partners on ‘Barry,’ ‘Winning Time’ Finale

With a recent Oscar nomination and a major Marvel movie in his resumé, Benedict Cumberbatch makes his second appearance as guest host of Saturday Night Live. CBS stalwart NCIS: Los Angeles marks its milestone 300th episode. On Barry, the hit man and his acting coach go back to work—on the set of a TV show. HBO’s controversial Winning Time docudrama about the L.A. Lakers scores its Season 1 finale.

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Best known as TV’s contemporary Sherlock—oh wait, that’s my world—Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, a recent Oscar nominee for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, returns to studio 8H for his second gig as guest host. Arcade Fire is the musical guest.

NCIS: Los Angeles

8/7c

SUNDAY: Hitting another milestone, the long-running crime-drama spinoff marks its 300th episode with Sam (LL Cool J) moving in with his dad (Richard Gant, seen recently as a granddad on The Wonder Years) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) considering taking the next step with Anna (Bar Paly). In the case of the week, the team investigates an explosion when two men blow themselves up trying to break into a military base.

Barry

10/9c

SUNDAY: The dark comedy goes Hollywood in another superior episode. “I’m making it up to him—by acting,” Barry (Bill Hader) insists, trying to make amends for his bloody past actions to his acting coach and mentor Gene Cousineau (the great Henry Winkler). Gene is still unhappily processing his protégé’s secret life, which builds to a surprising breakthrough when they share a scene in a TV show which Barry helped book for his acting hero. (Ironically, while Gene finds it hard to forgive Barry, Hollywood is slow to forgive Gene for his own toxic past as a “difficult” actor.) Elsewhere, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby) go to extreme measures when they’re caught in the crossfire in the war between the Chechens and the Bolivians. Yet another fine mess for our favorite conflicted hit man to deal with.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Season 1 finale of the perhaps too-colorful docudrama takes place in the run-up to the 1980 NBA Championship, with the “Showtime” Lakers two men down and hobbling to the finish line. If Jerry Buss’s (John C. Reilly) West Coast stars are to prevail in Philly, court leader Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) must somehow outdo his role model, Julius Erving (James Lesure).

Gaslit

8/7c

SUNDAY: Things get scary for Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) when she’s held captive in a luxury California hotel by agents determined to keep her from hearing about the Watergate break-in debacle. For comic relief back in D.C., John Dean (Dan Stevens) is tasked to destroy some inflammatory documents, an assignment that sends this nervous White House lawyer into slapstick mode. His girlfriend Maureen (Betty Gilpin) is not amused.

